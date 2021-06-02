comscore Off the News: Symphony under the stars at the Shell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Symphony under the stars at the Shell

The Waikiki Shell may be an old-school outdoor venue, but it turns out that plays well in a pandemic environment. The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is taking advantage of the safe open-air conditions, hoping to draw music-lovers again this weekend to its “Starlight” series of concerts (www.myhso.org/concerts). Read more

