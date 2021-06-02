Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Symphony under the stars at the Shell Today Updated 6:47 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Waikiki Shell may be an old-school outdoor venue, but it turns out that plays well in a pandemic environment. The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is taking advantage of the safe open-air conditions, hoping to draw music-lovers again this weekend to its “Starlight” series of concerts (www.myhso.org/concerts). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Waikiki Shell may be an old-school outdoor venue, but it turns out that plays well in a pandemic environment. The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is taking advantage of the safe open-air conditions, hoping to draw music-lovers again this weekend to its “Starlight” series of concerts (www.myhso.org/concerts). It’s limited seating, and tickets are sold in “pods” of four, keeping things social but not too chummy. The audience will be happy for the live music, no doubt, whatever the limitations. Previous Story Editorial: Red flags rising on stadium project