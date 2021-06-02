Off the News: Symphony under the stars at the Shell

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Waikiki Shell may be an old-school outdoor venue, but it turns out that plays well in a pandemic environment. The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is taking advantage of the safe open-air conditions, hoping to draw music-lovers again this weekend to its “Starlight” series of concerts (www.myhso.org/concerts).

It’s limited seating, and tickets are sold in “pods” of four, keeping things social but not too chummy. The audience will be happy for the live music, no doubt, whatever the limitations.