Crave Mint shines in virgin Mojito By New York Times Today Updated 4:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! NEW YORK TIMES Mint has a great deal to say. This persistent perennial contributes refreshing coolness to food and drink, often with a bittersweet edge and sometimes spiked with notes of pepper. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Mint has a great deal to say. This persistent perennial contributes refreshing coolness to food and drink, often with a bittersweet edge and sometimes spiked with notes of pepper. It’s not subtle like some herbs, and makes its presence known in everything from cocktails to candy, regardless of whether the context is savory or sweet. Mint is also easy to grow in a window box or garden, allowing for leaves to always be on hand. There are various kinds of mint, but the default option is spearmint, which is less aggressive on the palate than peppermint. If you purchase cut mint at a produce counter or farmers market, just be sure it has a good aroma. Mint is a wonderful flavor to enrich warm-weather coolers. Among the best drinks on the cocktail menu at Cheeca Lodge, a resort in the Florida Keys, is a nojito, an alcohol-free mojito that’s so tart-sweet and fragrant you might not miss the rum. Mint also stars in Moroccan-style tea, usually served sugared and hot but also delicious iced, and can add a cool dimension to smoothies. Refreshment is on the way. BLUEBERRY NOJITO Adapted from Cheeca Lodge, Islamorada, Florida Ingredients: • 8 spearmint leaves • 3 tablespoons lime juice • 5 tablespoons simple syrup (see note) • 6 blueberries • 4 ounces club soda • Lime wedge for garnish Directions: Lightly crush mint leaves and place in a cocktail mixing glass with lime juice and simple syrup. Fill with ice. Cover with shaker can and shake for 10 seconds. Pour into a tall glass (like a Collins glass) and add blueberries. Top with club soda, garnish with lime wedge and serve. Total time: 10 minutes; serves 1. Note: To make simple syrup, simmer equal quantities sugar and water until the sugar dissolves. Keep refrigerated. Previous Story Puréed leeks make the perfect pasta sauce Next Story An egg-stra fun breakfast