comscore Mint shines in virgin Mojito | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Mint shines in virgin Mojito

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 4:36 p.m.

  • NEW YORK TIMES

Mint has a great deal to say. This persistent perennial contributes refreshing coolness to food and drink, often with a bittersweet edge and sometimes spiked with notes of pepper. Read more

Previous Story
Puréed leeks make the perfect pasta sauce
Next Story
An egg-stra fun breakfast

Scroll Up