Puréed leeks make the perfect pasta sauce

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 4:29 p.m.

  • NEW YORK TIMES

If you boil your leek greens until tender, then set them in a high-power blender with some olive oil, they’ll emulsify into a remarkably creamy sauce, as silky as butternut squash purée. Read more

