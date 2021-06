Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state’s largest law enforcement agency welcomed an interim leader Tuesday, announced the retirement of its second in command and began looking for qualified candidates to serve as Honolulu’s 12th police chief. Read more

The state’s largest law enforcement agency welcomed an interim leader Tuesday, announced the retirement of its second in command and began looking for qualified candidates to serve as Honolulu’s 12th police chief.

Assistant Chief Rade Vanic took over as interim chief the day after 36-year department veteran Susan Ballard officially retired. Vanic’s ascension came as Deputy Chief John McCarthy announced his plans to retire July 1.

“Aloha everyone. After little more than 45 years with HPD, I will be retiring on July 1st. It seems to have all gone by so fast. I’ve done a lot in that time and many of you played some role in getting me here. I have no regrets and enjoyed every minute of it,” McCarthy wrote on his LinkedIn profile. “Mahalo to everyone and best wishes to you all.”

Through a spokeswoman, Vanic declined a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for an interview Tuesday. The Honolulu Police Commission unanimously selected Vanic to serve as interim chief May 5.

In response to an emailed question about whether he will apply to be the next chief, Vanic, through a spokeswoman, declined to answer “out of respect for the Commission and the selection process.”

Vanic, Capt. Thomas Tafflinger and Maj. Mark Thompson are among an undisclosed number of expected local applicants for the position, which pays $205,800 annually plus $8,320 standard-of-conduct pay, if those standards are met, according to police and city officials. It is not known how long a nationwide search will take, but commissioners have expressed a desire to keep the process moving.

“We are fortunate to have an experienced leader in Interim Chief Rade Vanic, who has 21 years of experience in HPD serving and protecting the public. I have already met with Acting Chief Vanic and look forward to working with him on the important issues facing our City and the police department,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi told the Star-Advertiser. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to Chief Susan Ballard on her distinguished career and many positive contributions in our community that spanned more than 35 years. Chief Ballard served as the department’s 11th chief and Hawai‘i’s first female chief of police. She is a role model for girls and boys looking to be an officer, and I wish her nothing but the very best in her future endeavors.”

Blangiardi said he will continue to work with the Honolulu Police Commission on its process as it seeks the best candidate to lead HPD into the future. The City Charter designated the Police Commission as the only entity that may hire, evaluate and dismiss a police chief.

Police Commission Chairwoman Shannon Ali­vado said commissioners identified who could best lead the department and work with Ballard during the transition and search for a permanent chief, and concluded that Vanic would serve as acting chief. Alivado stressed the need for improved internal and external communication by the office of the chief.

“Communication to the public and department personnel is important to build trust with the community. The commission has prioritized communication as a key performance factor for the chief’s office and that expectation is not expected to change during the interim nor with the new chief of police,” Alivado said.

Communication was one of the areas Ballard received criticism for during her final annual review. She announced her retirement via video message shortly after receiving her review.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers would like the next police chief to include the union in discussions of every issue where the union is permitted a place at the table, SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu told the Star-Advertiser. An outside consultant will be hired to sift through potential candidates, and SHOPO will review the candidacies of those who emerge from that process.

“We need someone who is aware of what officers in all divisions do and someone who can recruit this generation of potential metropolitan police recruits,” Lutu said. “If there is a good candidate who would be really beneficial to the rank and file, then we will come out (and support).”

The police chief application was released Sunday and will be open until June 30. Applicants must meet minimum qualifications, and the ad for the chief of police vacancy can be found at the Honolulu Police Commission website at bit.ly/3yVZLvx. If Vanic meets the minimum qualifications, he would be able to apply for the position, Alivado said.

Minimum qualifications to serve as chief include U.S. citizenship, a bachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year college or university, and five years of law enforcement experience with three years serving in a responsible administrative capacity, according to the application criteria.

Applicants also must have the highest degree of personal and professional integrity, moral character and stability; excellent leadership and communication skills; an ability to interact efficiently with people of diverse backgrounds and cultures; and harbor a collaborative and progressive vision about police functions that best serve the needs of the community, according to the job posting.

Whoever is selected to serve must pass a medical examination, drug screening and pre-employment background checks.

Prior to leading HPD’s administrative bureau, Vanic commanded the Information Technology Division and patrol District 3 (Pearl City/Waipahu). His previous assignments include the Office of the Chief, Criminal Investigation Division and Community Affairs Division, according to police.