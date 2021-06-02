comscore Federal funding leaves Honolulu budget in limbo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Federal funding leaves Honolulu budget in limbo

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council is expected to decide on a budget today, although it has not yet been finalized how the $196 million in federal funds Oahu is expected to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act will be spent. Read more

