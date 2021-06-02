comscore Honolulu AIDS Walk marks 30th anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu AIDS Walk marks 30th anniversary

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As COVID-19 immunizations increase and new infections drop, Honolulu physician David McEwan wishes there were vaccines to prevent infection with HIV/AIDS, which he has been battling since 1991, when he discovered the first Hawaii case of what was then called gay-related immune deficiency. Read more

Previous Story
Most Hawaii inmates refusing to get COVID-19 vaccination

Scroll Up