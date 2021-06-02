Honolulu AIDS Walk marks 30th anniversary

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As COVID-19 immunizations increase and new infections drop, Honolulu physician David McEwan wishes there were vaccines to prevent infection with HIV/AIDS, which he has been battling since 1991, when he discovered the first Hawaii case of what was then called gay-related immune deficiency. Read more

As COVID-19 immunizations increase and new infections drop, Honolulu physician David McEwan wishes there were vaccines to prevent infection with HIV/AIDS, which he has been battling since 1991, when he discovered the first Hawaii case of what was then called gay-related immune deficiency.

A sexually transmissible disease that also can be transmitted through blood, breast milk and contaminated needles, human immunodeficiency virus/acquired immune deficiency syndrome “is still here, and there is no vaccine or cure,” McEwan said.

There are more than 700 people living with HIV on Oahu, and at the end of 2019, the number of Hawaii residents diagnosed with HIV totaled 4,831, according to the state Department of Health.

“However, there have been medical advances, and there’s every reason to believe HIV-positive people can lead a normal life span, but they have to take their medication continuously for the rest of their lives, which is why we have to keep educating people, particularly young people,” McEwan said.

Education and fundraising to provide AIDs patients with services are the goals of this year’s virtual Honolulu AIDS Walk, now through June 30, said Heather Lusk, executive director of the nonprofit Hawai‘i Health & Harm Reduction Center, which provides free services to people with HIV.

Canceled in 2020, the 5-kilometer walk is celebrating its 30th year.

“We’re hoping to raise $100,000, about half that of previous walks,” Lusk said, noting that due to coronavirus precautions, people were registering in small teams of four to five, to walk at a venue and time of their choice.

All the money raised will go to support people with HIV, helping pay for medication, utilities, housing and other needs.

Although AIDS is no longer an automatic death sentence, “I worry that young people today almost think AIDS is a thing of past, easy to live with,” said Jack Law, owner of Hula’s Bar and Lei Stand in Waikiki and a co-founder, with McEwan, of the Life Foundation, the predecessor of HHHRC.

“In reality, patients tell me it’s really awful, so hard to deal with, even with the medicines we have today.”

While COVID has been terrible financially for his bar, which turns 47 in July, “AIDS was the worst,” Law said. “When AIDS hit, I was going to several funerals a month, for people in their 20s and 30s.”

McEwan said when the first HIV blood test came out in about 1984-85, a lot of AIDS organizations advised people not to get tested because they would end up being discriminated against.

“But at Life Foundation, Jack Law stood up and said we must do whatever saves lives,” McEwan said.

In partnership with the state Health Department, the Life Foundation was the first U.S. nonprofit to encourage HIV testing and to set up a needle exchange program for drug abusers.

“The stigma gets in the way of people seeking services,” said Peter Whiticar, chief of the state Department of Health STD/AIDS Prevention Branch since 1994.

AIDS WALK INFORMATION

>> What: 30th-anniversary Honolulu AIDS Walk, with discount refreshments at select venues, sign-wavings outside the state Capitol, a pickleball tournament and a virtual LGBTQIA+ Comedy Night at Blue Note Hawaii featuring host Jhonny Rox-Hollywood and the comedy stylings of Lanai, Brandi Morgan, Blue James and Blake Alexander.

>> When: Through June 30

>> Where: The 5K walk is being held virtually; register your team of up to five people online and find times, dates and venues for specific events at secure.qgiv.com/event/ aidswalk30.