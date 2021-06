Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Filipino Community Center has announced the hiring of Kylie Arrell as executive director. Arrell has nearly a decade of experience in the nonprofit industry and business development. The organizations she has worked for include the Hawaii International Polo Association, St. Francis Healthcare Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Hawaii.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has announced the hiring of Maribel Avila-Kunkel as vice president of ambulatory care and clinical services. She most recently worked for the Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario, Calif., medical centers.

