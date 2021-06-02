comscore Pentagon again denies funding for $1.9 billion Hawaii radar | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pentagon again denies funding for $1.9 billion Hawaii radar

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY The Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii project has once more been cut from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s proposed budget.

Funding for the $1.9 billion Homeland Defense Radar- Hawaii has again been zeroed out in the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s proposed budget — a position that reflects evolving and competing defense priorities and could set up another challenge in Congress. Read more

