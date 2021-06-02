comscore University of Hawaii is chosen for NOAA research institute | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii is chosen for NOAA research institute

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii will receive up to $210 million over five years to lead the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s new Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research, it was announced Tuesday. Read more

