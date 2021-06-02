comscore Hawaii head coach Mike Trapasso who graduated nearly all of his players will not return for his 21st season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii head coach Mike Trapasso who graduated nearly all of his players will not return for his 21st season

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2020 Mike Trapasso finished his career as the University of Hawaii head coach with a 536-531 win-loss record in 20 seasons. His team was 24-26 this season.

    Mike Trapasso finished his career as the University of Hawaii head coach with a 536-531 win-loss record in 20 seasons. His team was 24-26 this season.

After 20 seasons, the University of Hawaii and head baseball coach Mike Trapasso will be parting ways. Read more

