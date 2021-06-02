Hawaii head coach Mike Trapasso who graduated nearly all of his players will not return for his 21st season
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / 2020
Mike Trapasso finished his career as the University of Hawaii head coach with a 536-531 win-loss record in 20 seasons. His team was 24-26 this season.
