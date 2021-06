Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii announced it will begin a nationwide search for its next head baseball coach. The school announced on Tuesday that Mike Trapasso would not be retained for a 21st season.

Several names have emerged as potential candidates:

>> Mike Brown — Under associate/hitting coach Brown, the Rainbow Warriors had highs this season in batting average, runs scored, RBIs, hits, total bases, hit by pitches and on-base percentage in nine years of Big West membership. Before joining UH in July 2018, Brown was an assistant at Mississippi State.

>> Rob Childress — Last week, Texas A&M announced it was parting ways with Childress, the Aggies’ head coach the past 16 years. He led the Aggies to 13 consecutive NCAA regionals through 2019.

>> Rich Dorman — Prior to serving as Oregon State’s pitching coach, Dorman was a coach in the Seattle Mariners’ organization for nine years.

>> David Eldredge — The coach formerly known as “Boy” Eldredge comes from one of Hawaii’s top baseball families.

>> Brian Green — Washington State’s head coach was a UH assistant coach in 2003 and 2004.

>> Carl Iwasaki — Northern Colorado’s nine-year head coach is a Honolulu native who was a coach for three years in the Hawaii Winter League.

>> Chad Konishi — The Punahou graduate is a former UH pitching coach who now serves as Saint Louis School’s athletic director.

>> Dave Nakama — The father of former UH long-snapper Brodie Nakama was a Stanford assistant for seven years and San Jose State’s head coach for four seasons. He currently is a volunteer coach at Washington.

>> Brendan Sagara — The Leilehua High grad is a co-pitching coach with the Texas Rangers.

>> Todd Takayoshi — The former UH catcher — he was the WAC’s Player of the Year in 1991 — has a lengthy coaching career in pro baseball.

>> Nate Yeskie — Arizona’s associate head coach doubles as the pitching coach.