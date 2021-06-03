Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Objections over vaccine to play out Today Updated 12:38 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s not yet clear how the process of seeking a religious exemption from any requirement for COVID-19 vaccines might play out. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s not yet clear how the process of seeking a religious exemption from any requirement for COVID-19 vaccines might play out. One interesting facet: State vaccination regulations for school attendance require the parent or guardian to certify “that the person’s religious beliefs prohibit the practice of immunization,” adding that “requests for religious exemptions based on objections to specific immunizing agents will not be granted.” So, opting out of COVID-19 shots uniquely would seem a no-go. Previous Story Off the News: Good anti-COVID habits kept flu away