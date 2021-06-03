comscore Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell dedicated with memorial plaque | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell dedicated with memorial plaque

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM John Henry Felix, left, the Rev. Joseph P. Recca, and Sweetie Moffatt unveiled the memorial plaque in honor of Tom Moffatt during a dedication ceremony for the longtime music promoter at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell on Wednesday.

    John Henry Felix, left, the Rev. Joseph P. Recca, and Sweetie Moffatt unveiled the memorial plaque in honor of Tom Moffatt during a dedication ceremony for the longtime music promoter at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell on Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2016 Tom Moffatt at his Honolulu office among memorabilia of acts he promoted.

    Tom Moffatt at his Honolulu office among memorabilia of acts he promoted.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Family and friends gathered around the unveiled plaque. Moffatt died in 2016 after a long career promoting events in Hawaii.

    Family and friends gathered around the unveiled plaque. Moffatt died in 2016 after a long career promoting events in Hawaii.

In honor of the late Tom Moffatt, the visionary Honolulu rock ’n’ roll deejay and concert promoter who in the course of his 60-year career brought such top draws as Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Buffet, Willie Nelson and Frank Sinatra to the Waikiki Shell, the historic outdoor venue was rechristened in 2018 to bear his name. Read more

