Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

From rent help and business grants to other pandemic-relief efforts, the city Office of Economic Revitalization has its hands full. Executive director Amy Asselbaye answers questions about her office’s pandemic-relief efforts. Read more

From rent help and business grants to other pandemic-relief efforts, the city Office of Economic Revitalization has its hands full. Executive director Amy Asselbaye answers questions about her office’s pandemic-relief efforts.

Could you update us on the rent and utility relief program?

Our community partners have accelerated their review of applications and awarding of funds to landlords and utilities. Eight weeks into the program, our partners have approved more than 2,000 households and awarded more than $15.3 million in financial help for rent and bills for electricity, sewer and water, and gas. In comparison, last year’s household relief program awarded $2.1 million in its first 12 weeks.

The city has supported our partners in building their capacity and technology, which has helped them onboard more staff and review applications faster.

More financial support for Oahu renters is on the way. The city will receive an additional $59 million in federal rent and utility relief funds later this year that could last through September 2022. With the additional funds, there’s an opportunity to significantly reduce rent debt in our community over time. Oahu has an estimated $124 million in rent debt, according to the National Equity Atlas.

What lessons have been learned so far in the administration of the funds?

We’re always listening to the community, learning and adapting. One major improvement to avoid confusion about where to apply is having a single website for rent and utility assistance on Oahu at oneoahu.org/renthelp. This web-based platform has allowed us to detect potentially fraudulent applications and remove duplicate applications from the same household.

We’re also better at clearly communicating with applicants and stakeholders about the program and who is eligible: vulnerable households hit hardest by the effects of the pandemic, and people who have been unemployed for at least 90 days at the time they apply.

Working as a team with the nonprofit partners has made our program move faster, but still not fast enough for those who had already been waiting months for assistance. We appreciate the community’s input and patience as we continually improve the program.

Is there any advice you’d give to applicants to help ensure success?

We recommend that people who want to apply start gathering needed documents now, including tax forms, recent pay stubs or unemployment forms, signed lease agreements and proof of Oahu residency. There is a complete list of documents at the FAQ on oneoahu.org/renthelp.

Also, there should be only one person applying per household, and that person should apply only once. Multiple applications from the same household will slow down processing and may be rejected.

In addition, use a unique email address when applying. Some community members are helping their family and friends apply and using one email address for multiple submission. When that happens, it triggers our de-duplication review and delays processing.

When the application portal opens on Monday at 6 p.m., people will first complete a pre-screener to determine initial eligibility. Then applicants will move to the application where documents will need to be submitted.

We recommend people doublecheck their work on their application to avoid errors. Applications that have errors in phone numbers, addresses and other personal information take more time to process.

A common issue causing delays has been getting a W-9 from the landlord. Some renters have difficult relationships with their landlords due to problems paying rent, but a successful application to this program requires communication between the tenant and their landlord.

We know owning a home is a big investment. However, federal regulations do not allow the program to pay for mortgages.

What percentage of recipients so far fall into the priority low-income or the long-term unemployed group?

Data is showing us that the program is reaching households making much less than the limit of 50% of the area median income for Oahu. The majority of approved applications are from households making 30% of the area median income, which is a little less than $38,000 a year for a household of four people.

We are constantly adjusting our outreach to make sure there is an equitable distribution of applications from communities across Oahu.

Our partnership with the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation and the Koolau Housing Hui has successfully encouraged Windward households to apply, particularly those with limited internet access or language barriers.

We Are Oceania, Safe Haven and the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center are also helping hard-to-reach community members to apply.

What revitalization programs might be next on the office’s agenda?

As a new city office, we are always developing new partnerships with business associations, nonprofits and community groups to help people and businesses who’ve been hit the hardest by the pandemic. We’ve worked very closely with Hawaii’s congressional delegation on federal funding and appreciate our partnership with the Honolulu City Council.

With funding from the American Rescue Plan, the Office of Economic Revitalization is working on programs to: rebuild a diverse and equitable economy; address community needs with a focus on those most impacted by the pandemic; and renew island infrastructure and update systems.

The bio file

>> Title: Executive director, city Office of Economic Revitalization

>> Background: Executive director, HMSA Foundation; director of strategic and community development, Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center; chief of staff for Neil Abercrom-

bie, during his tenures as governor and as a Hawaii U.S. congressman.