Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Complex race relations trip Honolulu Police Commission nominee Today Updated 12:32 a.m.

Racism in policing is a hot topic these days, and anyone saying he doesn't see discrimination locally makes it even hotter. Larry Ignas, a Honolulu Police Commission nominee, got a grilling from the City Council over just that assertion. It was based on his comparison of Hawaii's experience with that of mainland communities. Ignas, 77 and white, served as a police officer for 20 years in Indiana. The consensus is that while island racial tensions are more complex than black-and-white, they certainly do exist.