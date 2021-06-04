Editorial: Complex race relations trip Honolulu Police Commission nominee

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Racism in policing is a hot topic these days, and anyone saying he doesn’t see discrimination locally makes it even hotter.

Larry Ignas, a Honolulu Police Commission nominee, got a grilling from the City Council over just that assertion. It was based on his comparison of Hawaii’s experience with that of mainland communities. Ignas, 77 and white, served as a police officer for 20 years in Indiana.

The consensus is that while island racial tensions are more complex than black-and-white, they certainly do exist.