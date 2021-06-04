comscore Editorial: Complex race relations trip Honolulu Police Commission nominee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Editorial: Complex race relations trip Honolulu Police Commission nominee

  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

Racism in policing is a hot topic these days, and anyone saying he doesn’t see discrimination locally makes it even hotter. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Probing Honolulu police shootings: releasing evidence now vs. fair trial

Scroll Up