comscore Editorial: A glimmer of positive news for rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Editorial: A glimmer of positive news for rail

  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

Thanks to a stronger-than-expected tourism rebound on Oahu, the city’s cash-poor rail project picked up $12 million more than expected in combined general excise and transit accommodations taxes during 2021’s first quarter. Read more

