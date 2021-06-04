Editorial | Off the News Editorial: A glimmer of positive news for rail Today Updated 12:32 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Thanks to a stronger-than-expected tourism rebound on Oahu, the city’s cash-poor rail project picked up $12 million more than expected in combined general excise and transit accommodations taxes during 2021’s first quarter. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Thanks to a stronger-than-expected tourism rebound on Oahu, the city’s cash-poor rail project picked up $12 million more than expected in combined general excise and transit accommodations taxes during 2021’s first quarter. While the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization had forecasted a total draw of $55 million for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, the actual amount was $67 million. Unfortunately, that adds up to a tiny drop in the bucket as the under-construction 20-mile project — from East Kapolei to Ala Moana Center — is currently budgeted at $12.499 billion with a shortfall of some $3 billion. Previous Story Column: Probing Honolulu police shootings: releasing evidence now vs. fair trial