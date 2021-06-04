Editorial: A glimmer of positive news for rail

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thanks to a stronger-than-expected tourism rebound on Oahu, the city’s cash-poor rail project picked up $12 million more than expected in combined general excise and transit accommodations taxes during 2021’s first quarter. While the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization had forecasted a total draw of $55 million for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, the actual amount was $67 million.

Unfortunately, that adds up to a tiny drop in the bucket as the under-construction 20-mile project — from East Kapolei to Ala Moana Center — is currently budgeted at $12.499 billion with a shortfall of some $3 billion.