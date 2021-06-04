Kahuku gym faces eviction after being caught in legal dispute over a noise complaint
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:03 p.m.
Ko‘olau Wellness Center, a 7-year-old gym and wellness center, resides in the former Kahuku Hongwanji Mission, which closed in 2013. Its future faces uncertainty since the city notified the landlord, Kahuku Village Association, that the fitness-based business is not permitted for use on the residential-zoned land.
“We’ve seen so many lives changed and such good things come out of this place. We want to do everything that we can to keep helping the community and we need your help to do that,” said Tara McBride, pictured with her husband and gym owner, Tom, at the doorway of the Ko‘olau Wellness Center’s top floor
Ana and Ulysses Manumaleuna, who were living in the house next to the Ko‘olau Wellness Center, were recently awarded $1 million after being evicted by the Kahuku Village Association when they complained that noise from the gym and wellness center was affecting their autistic son. Two petitions, for and against the center, are online with supporters numbering over 10,700 signatures and those opposing around 800 signatures as of Thursday.