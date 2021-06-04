comscore Kahuku gym faces eviction after being caught in legal dispute over a noise complaint | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kahuku gym faces eviction after being caught in legal dispute over a noise complaint

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ko‘olau Wellness Center, a 7-year-old gym and wellness center, resides in the former Kahuku Hongwanji Mission, which closed in 2013. Its future faces uncertainty since the city notified the landlord, Kahuku Village Association, that the fitness-based business is not permitted for use on the residential-zoned land.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM “We’ve seen so many lives changed and such good things come out of this place. We want to do everything that we can to keep helping the community and we need your help to do that,” said Tara McBride, pictured with her husband and gym owner, Tom, at the doorway of the Ko‘olau Wellness Center’s top floor

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ana and Ulysses Manu­maleuna, who were living in the house next to the Ko‘olau Wellness Center, were recently awarded $1 million after being evicted by the Kahuku Village Association when they complained that noise from the gym and wellness center was affecting their autistic son. Two petitions, for and against the center, are online with supporters numbering over 10,700 signatures and those opposing around 800 signatures as of Thursday.

A fitness center in Kahuku valued by many community members faces eviction after being caught up in litigation between its landlord and a family evicted from a neighboring home. Read more

