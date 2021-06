Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Island fans of Japanese and Filipino television are counting the days remaining until local television station KIKI-TV replaces its popular scheduled programs with ShopHQ, an American home-shopping television network and multichannel video retailer. The final day of the station’s traditional programming will be June 27.

KIKU-TV announced the change May 27 on its Facebook page, thanking viewers for their support over the years.

“It has been our privilege to share Japanese and Filipino programming with you over the last four decades,” the post said, attributed to Phyllis Kihara, the station’s vice president and general manager.

“Over the month of June, our program schedule will be a little confusing and we apologize in advance for this. But as much as possible, we wanted to be able to complete the final episodes of programs we are currently airing before June 28. On some days, this means we will preempt programs such as ‘Soko ga Japan’ or ‘Jazz Alley TV’ in order to be able to finish airing the entire seasons of shows like ‘Kita no Kuni Kara,’ ‘Platinum Age’ and ‘Partners 14.’”

Public response on social media platforms was instantaneous. Viewers shared stories about their favorite shows and the personal importance of the station’s programming across several generations.

“The staff and I are touched with the outpouring of support we’ve received from all of our viewers,” Kihara said Wednesday, regarding viewers’ comments. “We didn’t realize we were so beloved by so many people in Hawaii.”

There was no information available on whether the programming will be picked up by another local station.

To see the remainder of the June schedule, go to ­facebook.com/kikutv.