comscore Most Hawaii adults fully vaccinated, but survey finds 12% don’t plan to get COVID-19 vaccine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Most Hawaii adults fully vaccinated, but survey finds 12% don’t plan to get COVID-19 vaccine

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 22 According to a recent survey, most Hawaii residents believe fully vaccinated visitors should not be forced to quarantine. Above, passengers arrive at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 22

    According to a recent survey, most Hawaii residents believe fully vaccinated visitors should not be forced to quarantine. Above, passengers arrive at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Although nearly 70% of Hawaii adults recently polled are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and an additional 7% are partially vaccinated, there are still 12% who say they don’t intend to get any of the COVID-19 inoculations available to them. Read more

Previous Story
Rent, utility relief on hand to help Oahu residents during pandemic
Next Story
Rearview Mirror: Open-air theaters were once found all over Hawaii

Scroll Up