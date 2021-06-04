One in 10 Hawaii public school classrooms need better ventilation
By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:42 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Every public school statewide has space to spread students and teachers 3 feet apart in classrooms, according to new metrics reported by the state Department of Education. Solomon Elementary students were already back for in-person learning last semester at Schofield Barracks Army Base. All its classrooms have proper ventilation, according to state metrics.