Rearview Mirror: Open-air theaters were once found all over Hawaii

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • COURTESY LOWELL ANGELL The Park Theatre in downtown Honolulu was on Fort Street at Chaplain Lane from 1909 to 1911. The open-air theater had a wooden railing separating the more expensive 15-cent center section from the cheaper 10-cent seats on the side. Past the high fence surrounding it can be seen Our Lady of Peace Cathedral.

    The Park Theatre in downtown Honolulu was on Fort Street at Chaplain Lane from 1909 to 1911. The open-air theater had a wooden railing separating the more expensive 15-cent center section from the cheaper 10-cent seats on the side. Past the high fence surrounding it can be seen Our Lady of Peace Cathedral.

Actor Nicholas Hormann asked whether “anyone remembers an open-air movie theater somewhere in the Aiea area in the late 1940s. Read more

