First postal stamp to honor Asian American soldier unveiled
By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY USPS
The commemorative stamp is an illustration of Hawaii island’s Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, who was a part of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015
Masaharu Suzuki and Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, right, were among 27 members of the 100th Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team who received the Legion of Honor medals from Counsel General of France in San Francisco in 2015. The stamp’s design is based on a photograph of Yamamoto, a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and was designed by Antonio Alcala. Yamamoto was born in Ninole, a community on the Big Island, in 1923.