First postal stamp to honor Asian American soldier unveiled

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY USPS The commemorative stamp is an illustration of Hawaii island’s Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, who was a part of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015 Masaharu Suzuki and Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, right, were among 27 members of the 100th Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team who received the Legion of Honor medals from Counsel General of France in San Francisco in 2015. The stamp’s design is based on a photograph of Yamamoto, a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and was designed by Antonio Alcala. Yamamoto was born in Ninole, a community on the Big Island, in 1923.

The U.S. Postal Service and Gov. David Ige unveiled a commemorative “Go for Broke” postal stamp Friday that is the first to honor an Asian American soldier. Read more

