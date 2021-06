Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the promotion of Estela Carbillon to senior account manager in the Personal Lines unit. Carbillon has 38 years of experience in the insurance industry with Atlas Insurance. She also holds a property and casualty license and the Certified Insurance Service Representative designation.

Turtle Bay Resort has appointed Clayton van Hooijdonk to the position of resort manager. He has more than 20 years of experience working in luxury hotel properties. Van Hooijdonk will oversee the resort’s guest-facing operations, including its new restaurants, bars, amenities and immersive new guest experiences. Previously, he served as director of food and beverage for the acclaimed Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.