Waikiki seawall repair gets underway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki seawall repair gets underway

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A badly eroded seawall is being reconstructed. Contractor Kiewit Infrastructure Corp. is using part of Kapiolani Park for staging of equipment.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Anna Guo sunbathed while taking in the ocean view Friday near the seawall between the Waikiki Aquarium and the Barefoot Beach Cafe.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The eroded seawall between the Waikiki Aquarium and the Barefoot Beach Cafe is being reconstructed, and part of the popular waterfront walkway could be fenced off.

Pedestrians and oceangoers along the busy Kapiolani Park shoreline walkway at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki may have to watch their step a bit more than usual as work to repair and reinforce the adjacent seawall gets underway. Read more

