Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle named to U.S. collegiate beach national team
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO/ 2020
Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle was among 13 women named to the national beach team. Van Sickle bumped a ball during a practice at UH’s Ching Athletic Complex.
