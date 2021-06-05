comscore Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle named to U.S. collegiate beach national team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle named to U.S. collegiate beach national team

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/ 2020 Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle was among 13 women named to the national beach team. Van Sickle bumped a ball during a practice at UH’s Ching Athletic Complex.

The University of Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle was among 13 women named to the 2021 U.S. Collegiate Beach National team, it was announced Friday. Read more

