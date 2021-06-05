Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle named to U.S. collegiate beach national team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle was among 13 women named to the 2021 U.S. Collegiate Beach National team, it was announced Friday.

The 5-foot-9 Van Sickle just completed her junior season on the sand at UH, playing primarily at the top two flights. She was 9-1 at the No. 2 court. The native of Battle Ground, Wash., earned All-Big West first-team honors along with partner Amber Igiede after winning 12 of their final 13 matches of the season, including a team-long 11 in a row.

Two other former BeachBows, Amy Ozee and Julia Scoles, also were named to the squad. Each competed as graduate transfers this past year at Cal Poly and USC, respectively.

All 13 women and 13 men on the roster will attend a training block in Huntington Beach, Calif., on June 21-26. Training-block sessions will be led by Christian Hartford (Athletic Performance coach, U.S. Beach National Team), Patty Dodd (Beach National Team Training Group coach) and Mike Dodd (Olympic silver medalist).

John Mayer, head beach volleyball coach at Loyola Marymount University, will lead the women’s BCNT team. Meagan Owusu, former head beach volleyball coach at California, will assist him.

Van Sickle also was a key player for both the indoor and sand teams since transferring from Oregon in 2019.

Besides being a 2019-20 scholar athlete, Van Sickle was named All-Big West honorable mention and on the 2019 NCAA All-Regional team.