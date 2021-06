Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.: Read more

>> Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Mid-Pacific) leads the American League in games, at-bats and hits.

>> Josh Rojas (Hawaii) touched off a bench-clearing fracas on Wednesday against the Mets when he started jawing at pitcher Marcus Stroman after making the last out in the fifth inning.

“He was looking at me after I flew out,” Rojas said. “We made eye contact and then we had an exchange of words, but, I mean, just trying to get the guys going. You know, he’s out there throwing well, let’s try to mix things up there and stir the pot a little bit and get us going.”

It worked, as Arizona erased a 2-0 deficit and won in 10 innings on a triple by Rojas.

>> Kolten Wong (Kamehameha-Hawaii, Hawaii) returned to the injured list with a recurrence of his strained left oblique. Wong spent two weeks on the IL with the same injury earlier this season but this time might be out longer.

“Last one, we pushed through a little bit and I was able to play a decent amount,” Wong told MLB.com. “But, you know, after this — you’ve got the All-Star break coming up, and then the second half. I want to be ready for all these times coming up and make sure I can be ready for the second-half push, at least.”

>> Kean Wong (Waiakea) returned to the big leagues this week, being called up to the Angels when backup catcher Drew Butera was designated for assignment.

>> Ryley Widell (King Kekaulike) was released by the Dodgers after a month with the Great Lakes Loons. If hem doesn’t find another opportunity, the 24-year old finishes his minor league career with a 2-9 record and 5.46 earned run average in 26 games.

