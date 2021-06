Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Help save Japanese, Filipino programs on TV; USPS reform needed to keep mail standards high; If you can’t control dog in public, keep at home. Read more

I’m writing to see if, hopefully, there are folks out there who may have ideas regarding how the Japanese and Filipino programs can be saved. Local television station KIKU-TV has announced the last day for such programs will be June 27.

I believe that these programs have a significant following, including our kupuna, especially during this difficult pandemic period.

Perhaps, another station would be willing to take over airing these programs. Any input or assistance would be much appreciated (please advise at ihoward@hawaii.rr.com).

Howard Ishizuka

Aiea

USPS reform needed to keep mail standards high

The American economy relies on the U.S. Postal Service because it provides affordable and reliable package delivery to small businesses and Hawaii residents throughout the state. The USPS’ importance has been particularly evident since the pandemic’s start. It has remained a crucial service for our daily lives through the delivery of life-saving medications, to essential home supplies and more.

Rural communities, in particular, depend on the USPS as their primary delivery option, otherwise, they’d have to pay higher surcharges with private carriers.

That’s why Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz deserves to be thanked for backing postal reform that would enshrine an integrated delivery network with six-day mail and package delivery into law. His support is critical to Hawaii residents and small businesses.

John McHugh

The Package Coalition chairman, Washington, D.C.

Dangerous, disgraceful rhetoric by Gen. Flynn

It is bad enough that the Republican Party is trying to undermine our fragile democracy with its voter suppression tactics. But to have a retired American general who swore allegiance to our country, endorsing to have a Myanmar-like coup done to our government is shocking, shameful and traitorous.

It has been reported that at a recent QAnon rally, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn did just that, which is the kind of dangerous rhetoric that inflamed the insurgency on our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It is incomprehensible that someone who once served our country honorably, has not only disgraced himself, but disrespected all who has served and sacrificed for our country, particularly since we just honored the fallen on Memorial Day.

Alarm bells are sounding — and I don’t know if President Joe Biden and the Democrats get it, and are up to the task of doing something before it is too late.

Gary Takashima

Waipahu

If you can’t control dog in public, keep at home

Having been a dog trainer for years, I can easily identify people with their dogs who do not know what they are doing. Many handlers allow their leashed dogs to dominate by walking at different speeds, different directions, being easily distracted or attacking other dogs.

Recently, I watched a dog in a big-box warehouse store drop to its belly while people stared and walked around it. The handler just stood and pleaded her stubborn dog to get up. And one morning at a farmers market, I nearly tripped over a very long leash: at one end, a meandering dog, and the other, an oblivious shopper.

If you can’t control your dogs, keep them at home.

I am encouraged seeing a public lit board with the message, “No dogs in the park.” Wow! We are finally keeping dogs out of the beach park after years of neglect. I hope this is not an empty threat. I have high hopes for our new director of the city Parks and Recreation Department.

Carol Ching

Ala Moana

Eliminate the mandate for ethanol in fuel

By now, most everyone has noticed the steep increase in prices of everything, notably groceries and fuel.

Perhaps it is time now to get the nation’s corn supply out of our gas tanks and back into the food chain where it belongs. This would go a long way toward bringing the cost of necessities back in line.

Those in charge now should have no issue eliminating the mandate that ethanol be a part of our fuel. It was after all a Republican initiative (George Bush in 2005).

Anyone care to conjecture that if our last president had instituted that mandate, it would have been repealed already, probably by executive order on the first day?

Gordon Fowler

Aiea

Navy, water board must find fuel-tank solutions

It appears from vapor monitoring data that the Navy, in its rush to minimize the impact of the recent spill near Tank 18, actually worsened the problem. This would not be the first time we had to question the Navy’s competence and put up with its starched-shirt routine.

This aging facility is way behind the curve in every respect, at the risk to our drinking water. We believe it’s time that Navy officials sit together with Honolulu’s Board of Water Supply and work toward meaningful solutions. The board has been patient, professional and trustworthy, and should not have been excluded from communications.

Charley Ice

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter