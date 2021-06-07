Off the News: Improving air flow for fall classes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii's vintage school configuration always seemed reliant on breezes to cool the classrooms; the big push several years ago to install air conditioning all but abandoned that low-tech approach.

Ironically, in the age of COVID-19, low-tech may be in high favor. Almost 90% of classrooms were deemed properly ventilated, which would minimize the reach of the coronavirus. And now big box fans are on order to optimize conditions.

What once was deemed outdated is now seen as desirable — at least until this pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.

Taking the doses to ‘vaccine deserts’

In the interest of health equity — and to increase COVID vaccination rates — the state Department of Health has unveiled a new data tool: maps that show immunization progress rates by ZIP code.

Being able to see and quantify “vaccine deserts” should help inform where pop-up clinics and mobile inoculation sites would be most effective. On Thursday, for example, Kapolei’s rate was only about 35%, below the 59% statewide for those who’ve received at least one shot. Let’s hope Saturday’s pop-up clinic at the Kapolei Inline Skating facility, among other sites, helped to raise the area’s rate.