comscore Endangered Hawaiian damselfly finds new home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Endangered Hawaiian damselfly finds new home

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • UH MANOA <strong>“That’s really encouraging to see they’re completing their entire life cycles in the wild.”</strong> <strong>William Haines</strong> <em>Research entomologist, state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Hawaii Invertebrate Program</em>

    UH MANOA

    “That’s really encouraging to see they’re completing their entire life cycles in the wild.”

    William Haines

    Research entomologist, state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Hawaii Invertebrate Program

  • DLNR Damselflies were released April 15 at Dillingham Military Reservation.

    DLNR

    Damselflies were released April 15 at Dillingham Military Reservation.

  • DLNR With captive rearing techniques improving over time, scientists estimate they’ve released nearly 4,500 damselflies near Dillingham Airfield. A damselfly, the smaller relative of the dragonfly, was released April 15.

    DLNR

    With captive rearing techniques improving over time, scientists estimate they’ve released nearly 4,500 damselflies near Dillingham Airfield. A damselfly, the smaller relative of the dragonfly, was released April 15.

Scientists have tried at least five times in the past few decades to establish a second wild Oahu population of the endangered orangeblack Hawaiian damselfly, a smaller relative of the dragonfly. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 26-30, 2021

Scroll Up