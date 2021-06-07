Endangered Hawaiian damselfly finds new home

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
UH MANOA
“That’s really encouraging to see they’re completing their entire life cycles in the wild.”
William Haines
Research entomologist, state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Hawaii Invertebrate Program
DLNR
Damselflies were released April 15 at Dillingham Military Reservation.
With captive rearing techniques improving over time, scientists estimate they’ve released nearly 4,500 damselflies near Dillingham Airfield. A damselfly, the smaller relative of the dragonfly, was released April 15.