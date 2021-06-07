comscore Hawaii Kai Shopping Center getting a repaved parking lot, new roofs and a renovated Safeway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Kai Shopping Center getting a repaved parking lot, new roofs and a renovated Safeway

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Safeway at the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center has been upgrading its store and is planning a June 16 grand reopening.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Safeway at the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center has been upgrading its store and is planning a June 16 grand reopening.

It’s been called a disgrace, a slum and an eyesore. But those harsh descriptions of the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center in recent years are now being replaced by praise. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 26-30, 2021

Scroll Up