Hawaii Kai Shopping Center getting a repaved parking lot, new roofs and a renovated Safeway
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:45 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Safeway at the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center has been upgrading its store and is planning a June 16 grand reopening.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree