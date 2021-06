Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Carlsmith Ball LLP has hired Anthony “AJ” Ayres as an associate in the firm’s Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution practice group in Honolulu. Ayres received his J.D. from the University Law Center and a bachelor’s in political science from Santa Clara University. He most recently worked as an appellate litigation attorney for Bergmann & Moore in Bethesda, Md.

>> Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of Jordyn Oriole, who has joined the firm’s NATO East office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, Oriole served as director of catering and events at G. Lion Hawaii, parent company of Hy’s Steak House, La Vie and Quiora.

