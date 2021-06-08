comscore Stephen Tsai: Here are marketing ideas for University of Hawaii to ponder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Here are marketing ideas for University of Hawaii to ponder

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

For too long, it has been a bare market for University of Hawaii football promotions. Read more

Previous Story
Djokovic, Nadal beat Italian teens to reach French Open quarterfinals

Scroll Up