Stephen Tsai: Here are marketing ideas for University of Hawaii to ponder

For too long, it has been a bare market for University of Hawaii football promotions.

But with Aloha Stadium shuttered for spectator events and football games moving onto campus for at least the next three years, UH marketing officials have an opportunity to break out new ideas.

Sure, there have been oopsies in the past. Remember the Marshmallow Man mascot? Or giving away basketballs to the first 1,000 to leave the Stan Sheriff Center? Or the league imposing a limit of one Thunderstick per person? (Although that did answer the age-old question of what sound a one-handed clap makes.) But UH also has produced winners like Vili the Warrior; Willie K. and Jake Shimabukuro as anthem performers; the Warrior Walk, and the popular “non-alcohol” tailgate for UH students.

It has been said there are two rules of marketing: 1) it’s the packaging, not the hamburger, that’s the most important, and 2) some of the best concepts are pilfered. Here are a few takeaways:

>> An Ohio State tradition is the Skull Session, a pre-game pep rally featuring performances from the OSU marching band and rousing speeches from the coaches in St. John Arena. UH could do a similar pre-game rally in the air-conditioned Sheriff Center, which offers restrooms and concession stands. Ticket holders could enter for free. The rest could buy a one-day pass and, if the game is shown on the scoreboard, stay for a few hours.

>> Back in the day, there were game programs. Not the newspaper lineups that became fourth-quarter projectiles, but playbill-quality programs with feature stories on the Warriors and their opponents. Because the content changed every home game, fans kept buying new programs. Bringing back the programs would make money and memories, as well as serve as a seat cushion for those plastic-covered benches.

>> When it’s the night before the Spanish mid-term and you’ve studied nada, you link to the Rosetta Stone language app, pop on the AirPods, and then go to sleep. The next morning, it’s, “buenos dias, familia.” For football games at Aloha Stadium, the P.A. guy did a similar speak-to-the-subconscious tactic with drop-in commercials between announcing first downs and Chevan Cordeiro completions. But unlike Pavlov’s dog, there was no immediate payoff. With UH now in control of the in-stadium advertising and concessions, fans shouldn’t have to wait until the game is over to fulfill foodie-call cravings. Sell Zip Pacs and two-for-one tacos at the game.

>> What’s a party without a DJ? The Rams brought one for their preseason game against the Cowboys at Aloha Stadium in 2019. The DJ set the mood with his upbeat personality and music selections. UH officials took notice. If UH chooses to use a DJ, it could hire a professional or conduct a contest to select one from the student body. The potential is there for a 9,000-person Electric Slide.

>> In Halawa, stadium officials were responsible for the commercials on the scoreboard. At Ching field, UH decides on the scoreboard content. There still could be inactive contests with fans, but UH also could show profiles on players, as well as live stats. Now if only there is a way to have real-time tallies during Calvin Turner runs. The best part about the new scoreboard is the sound system. “That’s another UH … first down” will never sound any clearer.

>> Games of skill should be scrapped. If a QB is struggling, it wouldn’t be right to watch an engineering student throw a football through a hole in a cardboard cutout. It’s also too soon to play a game of Musical Chairs. But drawing eight names for a game of jan-ken-po would be fun. While a tuition waiver would be a good prize, it would involve too much paper work and, besides, the winner would actually have to go to school. But what about a free parking pass? It just might motivate some UH employees and coaches to enter.

>> A UH official noted one of the most endearing segments of a volleyball match is the players interacting with fans after matches. That would work in Ching field’s intimate setting.

>> Last season, the Warriors celebrated victories with the rock-smashing ceremony in the locker room. Move the ritual to the 50-yard line and fans can witness the celebration.