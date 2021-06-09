comscore Editorial: Sensible rules for wind turbines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Sensible rules for wind turbines

  • Today
  • Updated 6:49 p.m.

Six years after Gov. David Ige signed into law a bill that directs the state’s utilities to generate 100% of their electricity sales from renewable resources by 2045, Hawaii is still the most petroleum-dependent state in the nation. Read more

