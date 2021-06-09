A slice of aloha
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:08 p.m.
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Da HK Special ($9, 6-inch pie)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Aiea Special ($9, six-inch pie)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Hot pastrami sub ($17, 12-inch sandwich)
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Garlic cheesy bread (10 pieces, $10, plus $2 bacon add-on)
-
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Rayna and Kayla Higuchi pose with some of Aloha Pizza Hawaii’s bestsellers.
