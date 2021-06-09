A slice of aloha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s all about the dough with a side of local flair. When asked what makes Aloha Pizza Hawaii LLC different, business partner Gregory Au mentions these key ingredients. Read more

When asked what makes Aloha Pizza Hawaii LLC different, business partner Gregory Au mentions these key ingredients.

“Everything is fresh, from the process of making the dough to proofing and sheeting it,” he says. “Sheeting pizza dough is rare because there’s so much labor involved. It results in a light, crispy, cracker-like crust.”

Aloha Pizza Hawaii opened last month at the Shell gas station, across from Aiea Bowl.

“Aiea is the center of the island,” Au says. “We’re catering to locals, so we wanted a location in the middle of Oahu.”

When it comes to pizza, Au has years of experience. In 2010, he franchised and ran a Magoo’s pizza truck. He later opened his own restaurant called Doughlicious Pizza in Samsung Plaza. But, he decided to rebrand and start Aloha Pizza Hawaii to focus on his audience.

“My pizzas are all inspired by locals,” Au says.

Take Da HK Special, which pays homage to Au’s hometown, Hawaii Kai. This pizza is loaded with pepperoni, pork, Italian and Portuguese sausages; and a variety of veggies.

“Da HK started off with the toppings I like on pizza,” Au says. “As a result of customer recommendations, the pizza evolved.”

Another popular order is the Aiea Special, a savory blend of pesto sauce, bacon bits, mushrooms, spinach, onions and Feta cheese.

“It’s named the Aiea Special after the high school, whose colors are green and white,” Au says.

Pizzas can be ordered in a variety of sizes, ranging from small (10 inches, $17) to giant (20 inches, $40). Aloha Pizza Hawaii also features hot subs in 6or 12-inch sizes. Of the flavors, the hot pastrami is the most popular.

Aloha Pizza Hawaii is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Check them out on Instagram (@alohapizzahawaiillc) for updates on weekly hours.

Customers can also find the truck at Pearl Country Club’s night market every last Wednesday of the month. The truck will feature a specialty creation at every event, according to business partner Rayna Higuchi.

“At the last night market, we had a kalua pig pizza,” she says. “Customers can look forward to different specials in the future, like chicken wings and garlic cheesy fries. Eventually, we plan to be at more events as well.”

Aloha Pizza Hawaii

Aiea Shell gas station

99-170 Moanalua Road, Aiea

808-772-2207

Instagram: @alohapizzahawaiillc

How to pay: Cash or credit card

How to order: Phone or in person at the truck