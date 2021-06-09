comscore A slice of aloha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

A slice of aloha

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:08 p.m.
  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO Da HK Special ($9, 6-inch pie)
  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO Aiea Special ($9, six-inch pie)
  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO Hot pastrami sub ($17, 12-inch sandwich)
  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO Garlic cheesy bread (10 pieces, $10, plus $2 bacon add-on)
  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO Rayna and Kayla Higuchi pose with some of Aloha Pizza Hawaii’s bestsellers.

It’s all about the dough with a side of local flair. When asked what makes Aloha Pizza Hawaii LLC different, business partner Gregory Au mentions these key ingredients. Read more

Previous Story
A fresh, unexpected pick for comfort food
Next Story
'Charting' a new happy hour

Scroll Up