Basque cheesecakes are having a moment. The caramelized cousin of the classic New York-style cheesecake, these creations are defined by their signature burnt exterior. They’re baked at higher temperatures to achieve a pastry that’s darker on the outside, creamy on the inside and less sweet than the all-American version.

Don’t worry — these don’t taste as burnt as they look.

This slice is b-a-n-a-n-a-s

Rigo Hawaii (885 Kapahulu Ave.; 808-735-9760) just added a new cheesecake flavor to its dessert menu. It no longer has basque in the name, but rest assured that this banana cheesecake is still made in that signature style. It features bananas and Hawaiian Koloa dark rum, and is topped with an almond tuile crisp, cocoa powder (the same used for Rigo’s signature tiramisu) and salty caramel sauce. Rigo changes its dessert menu quarterly, so customers still have time to enjoy this newer edition.

All hands on DECK.

Basque cheesecake slices are the most-ordered item on DECK. Waikiki’s dessert menu, but did you know you can order the entire cheesecake? Preorder whole six-inch cheesecakes online from DECK.’s sister café, Knots Coffee Roasters. Two full days’ notice is required for preorders. One cake is designed to feed four to six, and preorders can be picked up at either DECK. or Knots. Visit knotscoffee.com or call 808-931-4488.

Pop in for sweet, unique flavors

Earl Grey. Kona coffee. Cookies and cream. These are a few of the basque cheesecake flavors offered by Instagram business Lola the Bakehouse.

“These cheesecakes aren’t overly sweet,” says owner and certified food handler Bea Alcantara. “I try to introduce fun flavors that we usually can’t find on the island.”

Alcantara says Hapa — half matcha, half vanilla — is the most popular flavor. Earl Grey and Kona coffee are the business’s newest flavors.

You can order via Instagram (@lolathebakehouse) or visit Lola the Bakehouse’s Aug. 8 pop-up event at Nordstrom Ala Moana Center.

