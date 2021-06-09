‘Charting’ a new happy hour

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On June 1, Chart House Waikiki (located at 1765 Ala Moana Blvd.) brought back its late-night happy hour with a revamped menu. This menu, available daily from 9:15 to 11 p.m. in the bar, was designed with both kamaaina and restaurant industry workers in mind, since it features more plate lunch-style entrées.

Enjoy dishes like garlic shrimp, pork chops with a side of gravy and New York steak, along with three Kona Brewing draft beer specials on tap — Big Wave, Longboard and Hanalei Bay IPA. Other drink discounts include $5 shots and beer specials.

You can also enjoy 15% off the pupu menu and the restaurant’s signature three-course Surf Break menu for $41. The latter is a steal, since it comes with a starter of your choice, entrées ranging from the catch of the day to scallop and shrimp scampi, and a choice of dessert.

Visit charthousewaikiki.com for more info or follow the restaurant on Instagram (@charthousehi).

Quali-tea brews

Known for its high-quality, Hawaii-grown teas, Tea Chest Hawaii recently introduced a new line of wellness collection teas designed to soothe the mind and body. Each tea features a unique blend of ingredients.

Mana, a moderately caffeinated tea, is designed to boost your immune system.

It features organic ingredients like black tea, hibiscus, peppermint, spearmint and cinnamon. Olena is a caffeine-free, turmeric-based herbal tea designed to combat inflammation. Meanwhile, Nanea, which means “tranquility” in Hawaiian, promotes a feeling of calmness and mental well-being. It combines chamomile with herbal ingredients like lemongrass.

All teas can be served iced, cold brewed or hot. Tea Chest Hawaii products can be found at local retailers and online at teachest.com.

An easy recipe to ‘maki’ your heart sing

Get your chopsticks ready — National Sushi Day is coming June 18. To celebrate, enjoy the following spicy tuna maki recipe and sushi-eating tips from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto:

• Do not automatically dip your sushi in shoyu. Taste the fish first to experience its flavor.

• Don’t mix shoyu and wasabi together into a murky, soupy mess. This is a no-no, according to the Iron Chef.

• Never eat sushi with cold rice; this makes it lose its sweetness and kills the layers of sushi.

Spicy tuna maki

By Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto

• 1/3 cup seasoned sushi rice

• 1 teaspoon spicy mayo

• 1 1/2 green onion, thinly sliced

• 2 strips bigeye tuna, sliced

Directions:

Place sushi rice on nori in a thin, even layer. Sprinkle sesame evenly onto rice and flip over, rice side down.

Put spicy mayo in a thin line in the middle of the nori.

Place tuna onto the line of the mayo and spread scallions evenly alongside tuna. Using slightly wet hands, roll nori around ingredients. Place bamboo rolling mat centered on top of the roll and gently apply pressure on the sides and top.

Using a wet knife, cut the roll into six even pieces.