Crave | Gourmet Gadget Chopped Today Updated 3:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ANTHONY CONSILLIO Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Effortlessly mince, grind and blend a variety of ingredients using the handy Ninja Food Chopper Express Chop. Whether you’re creating dressings, sauces or spreads, this Express Chop is easy to use. It’s especially good for chopping onions and smaller vegetables, as well as garlic, cheese, bacon, nuts and more. It can hold up to two cups of ingredients in its bowl. The BPA-free Ninja Food Chopper Express Chop features an ergonomic 200-watt power pod, along with a large pulsing button for consistent results and complete control. Not only is it easy to assemble and use, but it’s also easy to clean, thanks to its no-slip base and splash-guard. All removable parts are dishwasher safe, and the Chopper’s sleek, compact design guarantees easy storage. Previous Story Race to the finish Next Story Cultivating greens, love of culture