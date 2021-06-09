Let the good times roll
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 3:30 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
NADINE KAM
Grilled Kona kampachi ($34) Prepared Cajun style, topped with crab meat and served over Creole dirty rice
NADINE KAM
White chocolate chip bread pudding ($6) Vanilla bourbon milk punch results in a satisfying, eggy texture
NADINE KAM
Eggs Sardou ($16) Combination of anise liqueur-infused creamed spinach, artichoke hearts and poached egg with hollandaise
-
NADINE KAM
Shrimp and grits ($18) Sautéed jumbo shrimp with red pepper and Tasso cream served over Parmesan cheese
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree