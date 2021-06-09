comscore Let the good times roll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Let the good times roll

  By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 3:30 p.m.
  Grilled Kona kampachi ($34) Prepared Cajun style, topped with crab meat and served over Creole dirty rice
  White chocolate chip bread pudding ($6) Vanilla bourbon milk punch results in a satisfying, eggy texture
  Eggs Sardou ($16) Combination of anise liqueur-infused creamed spinach, artichoke hearts and poached egg with hollandaise
  Shrimp and grits ($18) Sautéed jumbo shrimp with red pepper and Tasso cream served over Parmesan cheese

After spending a year accustomed to the sound of silence, stepping into Bourbon Street on Alakea, with its live band and full-on party vibe, felt like venturing into a movie set in a different era. Read more

