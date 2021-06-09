comscore This takes the cake | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
This takes the cake

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:20 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY KAHIAU POKE & PROVISIONS Cakes feature your choice of poke with sashimi frosting.
  • PHOTO COURTESY BAKUDAN POKE Sushi cake with ahi and avocado roses.
  • PHOTO COURTESY ALOHA CONES Cake with ikura and sashimi roses.
  • PHOTO COURTESY 808 POKE CAKES Ahi poke with fiyah crackah sauce and avocado roses.

These colorful, layers of rice, spicy ahi poke, avocado, ikura and more will make you think twice the next time you need something to commemorate a special occasion. Read more

