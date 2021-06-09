This takes the cake

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

These colorful, layers of rice, spicy ahi poke, avocado, ikura and more will make you think twice the next time you need something to commemorate a special occasion. Read more

It’s art. It’s a masterpiece. It’s almost too pretty to eat. (Almost.)

I love an indulgent chocolate cake just as much as anyone else, but savory sushi cakes are in a league of their own. These colorful, layers of rice, spicy ahi poke, avocado, ikura and more will make you think twice the next time you need something to commemorate a special occasion.

Grab some shoyu and chopsticks, because the gorgeous spreads below are sure to leave you craving sushi.

Kahiau Poke & Provisions

A heart-shaped poke cake with gorgeous salmon sashimi frosting? Yes, please (insert heart-eyes emoji).

Whether you want a basic cake or one with all the bells and whistles, options abound at Kahiau Poke & Provisions. Cakes cost $70-$100 and usually include two poke flavors for the inside layers and sashimi on top. Basic cakes feature Kahiau’s signature poke with sashimi frosting, while premium options come with ahi and salmon sashimi frosting. Cakes come in one size — about 9 inches in diameter — and spicy ahi/ginger ahi poke reigns as the most popular combo.

Kahiau Poke & Provisions

1164 Smith St., Honolulu

kahiaupoke.com

Instagram: @kahiaupoke

Bakudan Poke

Bakudan Poke takes sushi cakes to the next level with its Baku Bomb Cakes, which cost $155-$225. These luxe creations are extremely popular among customers and feature eight pieces of torched inari, or “Baku Bombs,” outside the cake. “Baku Bombs” are all customizable to include fresh poke flavors of your choice, along with green onions and a drizzle of house-made sauce.

Sushi cakes typically cost $120-$200 and feature your choice of ahi, hamachi, tako, spicy ahi and ebi, depending on availability. Choose layered fillings like crab salad, spicy tuna and more.

Smaller cakes cost $50 and are designed to serve one to three people.

Want your cake to be a surprise? Opt for the chef’s choice sushi cake ($150), and leave it up to chef/owner Rheindell Alupay to amaze you.

Order via Instagram (@bakudanpoke) and a full payment via debit or credit card is needed to secure your purchase. Refunds will not be given for a no-show or cancellation with less than 24 hours’ notice.

Bakudan Poke

Instagram: @bakudanpoke

808 Poke Cakes

The sky’s the limit when it comes to creating the cake of your dreams from 808 Poke Cakes. Choose a size ($60 small, $80 large), plain or seasoned rice, a middle layer of filling (imitation crab salad, kamaboko salad or shoyu tuna), and ahi poke for the top layer. Ahi poke choices include shoyu, Fiyah Crackah (spicy), limu inamona and more. Finish off the cake with a drizzle of your choice (unagi, spicy or wasabi mayo) and an avocado rose. For added texture, add on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust, furikake or shrimp flakes. Ahi poke with Fiyah Crackah sauce is the most popular sushi cake flavor.

Feeling fancy? Upgrade your cake with tobiko or bubu arare.

Order via Instagram and coordinate a pickup date and time in Kaimuki. Once the details are confirmed, customers have 24 hours to pay in full with either PayPal or Venmo; no cash accepted. Preorders must be placed at least two days in advance.

808 Poke Cakes

Instagram: @808pokecakes

pokecakes808@yahoo.com

Aloha Cones

If you’re a sushi lover on Instagram, you’ve probably seen those gorgeous sashimi roses on Aloha Cones’ savory cakes. This Kalihi-based biz offers a variety of sushi cakes that can feed four to six people as an entrée, or more than seven when served pupu style. Sushi cakes currently cost $90-$120.

Aloha Cones’ sushi cakes are characterized by sashimi rosettes (ahi, hamachi, salmon and more) and layers of sushi rice, spicy tuna, crab salad, avocado, furikake, bubu arare and sesame seeds. The more expensive cakes also come with ikura.

To order, message @alohacones on Instagram or email kalihi@alohaconeshawaii.com. Due to numerous requests, two weeks’ advance notice is required for all preorders.

Aloha Cones

1339 N. School St. Ste. 103, Honolulu

808-842-7653

alohaconeshawaii.com

Instagram: @alohacones