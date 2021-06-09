You’ll want a ‘pizza’ this pie

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In this pizza from Susan Spungen, asparagus roasts onto the ricotta-and mozzarella-covered dough, and a fresh, lemony herb and arugula salad garnishes the pie just before serving. Toward the end of baking, torn green olives are tossed on top, so they warm through but stay bright and crisp. Spungen calls for a quarter-sheet pan to deliver a deeper-dish pie that feels almost like focaccia, but a half-sheet pan works as well. Just be sure to keep the dough the same dimensions.

Pizza With Asparagus and Arugula

Ingredients:

• 4 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 pound fresh or thawed frozen pizza dough, at room temperature

• 1/2 cup fresh ricotta

• 5 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rounds

• 1/2 bunch asparagus (about 1/2 pound), trimmed and cut into 5-inch pieces

• 1-2 serrano or jalapeño peppers, thinly sliced

• 4 thin slices pancetta (optional)

• 1/2 cup green olives (like Castelvetrano), pitted and torn

• Flaky sea salt and black pepper

• 1 cup Italian parsley, loosely packed

• 1 cup baby arugula, loosely packed

• 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Directions:

Heat oven to 500 degrees. Pour 3 tablespoons oil into a 9-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet and brush to coat. Carefully stretch dough evenly to fill the baking sheet, avoiding creating holes or thin spots. The dough probably won’t fit the baking sheet, so let it rest while you prepare the rest of the ingredients. If it still resists, layering the ingredients on top will help it keep its shape.

Dollop the ricotta around the dough. Tear the mozzarella into pieces and distribute evenly. Toss the asparagus with the peppers and 1 teaspoon oil; arrange randomly over the cheese. Cut the pancetta slices in half, if using, and tuck them in here and there.

Bake on bottom rack of oven for 15 minutes. If it seems to be darkening too quickly, lower heat to 450 degrees. Remove from oven, top with olives and return to oven for another 5 minutes until cheese is starting to brown and the crust is browned and crisp. Remove pan from the oven and immediately slide the pizza off the pan and onto a wire rack to prevent sogginess. After a few minutes, slide onto a board for serving. Season with flaky salt and pepper.

In a medium bowl, toss parsley and arugula with lemon juice and remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil. Season with flaky salt and pepper. Garnish pizza with salad and serve.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.

Tip:

Store-bought pizza dough can be a real time-saver, but if you can’t find it refrigerated, you’ll need to plan ahead to defrost frozen dough. Defrosting is best done for 24 hours or so in the fridge — or longer, as the dough will continue to ferment and improve in flavor after a day or two. The dough is easier to stretch if it’s not ice-cold, so let it come to room temperature.