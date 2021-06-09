comscore Bomb threats lock down Pearl Harbor-Hickam for 4 hours | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bomb threats lock down Pearl Harbor-Hickam for 4 hours

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is no longer on lockdown, authorities say. Read more

Previous Story
Public access to Honolulu police, fire transmissions ending after $15M system overhaul

Scroll Up