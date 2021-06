Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii National Bank, the sixth-largest bank in the state, is consolidating its two Maui branches in Kahului and Kihei into a new Kahului branch at 53 S. Puunene Ave., Suite 101.

The new location will open Monday. Hours will be 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. A kupuna hour will be 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday.

The bank’s Kihei branch, which closed Jan. 8, initially opened 25 years ago at 1325 S. Kihei Road and relocated to 95 E. Lipoa St., Building B, in 2009. The current Kahului location, which opened in 1995, will close Friday. All Maui operations and customer accounts will be automatically transferred to the new branch with no interruption in banking services.

“Our new Maui Branch is part of Hawaii National Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance the in-branch banking experience,” Hawaii National Bank President and CEO Bryan Luke said in a statement.

The new 1,800-square-foot Kahului branch, across Puunene Avenue from the current branch, features a fresh design with a private conference room, night depository, safe deposit boxes and a 24/7 accessible ATM, along with ample parking.