Gov. David Ige signs 9 bills to commemorate World Oceans Day
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:21 p.m.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
A new law will require recreational marine fishing licenses for nonresidents in Hawaii ages 15 and older, excluding active-duty military personnel and their families. Pictured is a charter fishing vessel at Kewalo Basin last week.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES / 2018
A new Hawaii law establishes an “ocean stewardship user fee” for commercial vessel operators. At top, visitors snorkel off Molokini.