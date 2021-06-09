comscore Gov. David Ige signs 9 bills to commemorate World Oceans Day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige signs 9 bills to commemorate World Oceans Day

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES A new law will require recreational marine fishing licenses for nonresidents in Hawaii ages 15 and older, excluding active-duty military personnel and their families. Pictured is a charter fishing vessel at Kewalo Basin last week.

  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES / 2018 A new Hawaii law establishes an “ocean stewardship user fee” for commercial vessel operators. At top, visitors snorkel off Molokini.

To commemorate World Oceans Day on Tuesday, Gov. David Ige signed into law nine bills meant to preserve Hawaii’s aquatic resources which included those establishing fees targeted at visitors, noncommercial fishing licenses and additional protections for sharks. Read more

