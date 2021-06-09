comscore Senior housing tower ready to rise in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Senior housing tower ready to rise in Chinatown

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Michaels Organization, in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu and the state of Hawaii, held a groundbreaking ceremony and blessing Tuesday for the Halewai’olu Senior Residences.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, city, state and other officials held digging sticks Tuesday during a groundbreaking ceremony for the tower in Honolulu.

More than 150 senior households with low incomes should be calling Chinatown home two years from now at a soon-to-rise rental apartment tower on city land. Read more

