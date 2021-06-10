Hawaii News Bank of Hawaii offering $180M in depositary shares By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Bank of Hawaii Corp. said Wednesday it has priced its public offering of 7.2 million depositary shares for gross proceeds of $180 million. Each depositary share represents 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 4.375% fixed rate, non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A. The offering is expected to close on June 15, subject to customary closing conditions. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Bank of Hawaii Corp. said Wednesday it has priced its public offering of 7.2 million depositary shares for gross proceeds of $180 million. Each depositary share represents 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 4.375% fixed rate, non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A. The offering is expected to close on June 15, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds after deducting underwriting discount and commissions, and before the payment of estimated expenses, will be about $176 million. Bank of Hawaii said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include supporting asset growth, and repurchases of its common stock under its stock repurchase program. Bankoh’s stock closed down 46 cents at $88.85 on Wednesday before the announcement. Previous Story Monk seal mother weans pup and swims away