Bank of Hawaii offering $180M in depositary shares
Hawaii News

Bank of Hawaii offering $180M in depositary shares

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. said Wednesday it has priced its public offering of 7.2 million depositary shares for gross proceeds of $180 million. Each depositary share represents 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 4.375% fixed rate, non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A. The offering is expected to close on June 15, subject to customary closing conditions. Read more

