Maui student Simione Olakauatu to represent state at Scripps National Spelling Bee

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Simione Olakauatu of Kihei, Maui, is the 2021 Hawaii State Spelling Bee champion. He is rarely without his laptop as he studies for the national preliminaries on June 12. Olakauatu, 13, just finished the eighth grade at Lokelani Intermediate School.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Simione Olakauatu of Kihei, Maui, holds the trophies he won as the 2021 Hawaii State Spelling Bee champion, left, and Maui District winner.

A strong drive to succeed — and Tongan pride — is fueling Simione Olakauatu’s run to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will hold virtual preliminaries on Saturday. Read more

