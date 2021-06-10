Maui student Simione Olakauatu to represent state at Scripps National Spelling Bee
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
Simione Olakauatu of Kihei, Maui, is the 2021 Hawaii State Spelling Bee champion. He is rarely without his laptop as he studies for the national preliminaries on June 12. Olakauatu, 13, just finished the eighth grade at Lokelani Intermediate School.
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
Simione Olakauatu of Kihei, Maui, holds the trophies he won as the 2021 Hawaii State Spelling Bee champion, left, and Maui District winner.