University of Hawaii students get 2nd place in national rocketry contest
By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:45 p.m.
A group of University of Hawaii at Manoa engineering students won second place in a national rocket competition.
University of Hawaii-Manoa students hoisted their two-stage rocket into position for launch at the Friends of Amateur Rocketry competition near Edwards Air Force Base in Mojave, Calif., on Saturday. From left are Aiden Guzman, Carter Bell, Kawaiiki Punua, Kailer Okura and Juan Efren Enriquez.
