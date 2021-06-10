comscore University of Hawaii students get 2nd place in national rocketry contest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii students get 2nd place in national rocketry contest

  By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA

    A group of University of Hawaii at Manoa engineering students won second place in a national rocket competition.

  University of Hawaii-Manoa students hoisted their two-stage rocket into position for launch at the Friends of Amateur Rocketry competition near Edwards Air Force Base in Mojave, Calif., on Saturday. From left are Aiden Guzman, Carter Bell, Kawaiiki Punua, Kailer Okura and Juan Efren Enriquez.

    UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

  University of Hawaii-Manoa students and a supporter of the team launched their rocket Saturday at the Friends of Amateur Rocketry competition.

    UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

On a hot, windy afternoon in the Mojave Desert, University of Hawaii-Manoa students hoisted their 15-foot rocket into position for blastoff, the last team to launch in the competition. Read more

