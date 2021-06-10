comscore After recovering from alcoholism, sports agent Leigh Steinberg involved in numerous altruistic pursuits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
After recovering from alcoholism, sports agent Leigh Steinberg involved in numerous altruistic pursuits

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 Agent Leigh Steinberg posed for a picture at his office in Newport Beach, Calif., last year. He said he’s written a follow-up book to “The Agent” that will contain “relatable every-day wisdom against the backdrop of my recovery from alcoholism.”

    Agent Leigh Steinberg posed for a picture at his office in Newport Beach, Calif., last year. He said he’s written a follow-up book to “The Agent” that will contain “relatable every-day wisdom against the backdrop of my recovery from alcoholism.”

The inspiration for “Jerry Maguire” does not believe life is solely about showing the money. Read more

