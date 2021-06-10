comscore Mindy Pennybacker: Women are finally seeing equity in surfing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mindy Pennybacker: Women are finally seeing equity in surfing

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE Hawaii’s Carissa Moore is on her way to making surfing the sport of queens. The four-time world champion used a backdoor maneuver during the Women’s Pipe Invitational at Pipeline last December.

    TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Hawaii’s Carissa Moore is on her way to making surfing the sport of queens. The four-time world champion used a backdoor maneuver during the Women’s Pipe Invitational at Pipeline last December.

After decades of condescension and discrimination, women surfers, who’ve historically had fewer contests and lower pay than men, and contests at Hawaii’s Pipeline and Tahiti’s Teahupo‘o pulled on grounds the waves being too dangerous for girls, are finally standing in the spotlight and claiming their due. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up