Off the News: Ignoring the lifesaving vaccines

The world at large seems to get it: Poor nations are desperate for vaccines they can’t access. The Group of Seven nations on Thursday committed to providing at least 1 billion COVID-19 shots with the world, with half coming from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K.

Here at home, though, ample doses are idling in freezers. These vaccines are clearly a wonder of scientific achievement, but to many across the mainland and even here, they are a big yawn. It’s a disturbing disconnect, plain and simple.