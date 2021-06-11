Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Ignoring the lifesaving vaccines Today Updated 7:24 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The world at large seems to get it: Poor nations are desperate for vaccines they can’t access. The Group of Seven nations on Thursday committed to providing at least 1 billion COVID-19 shots with the world, with half coming from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The world at large seems to get it: Poor nations are desperate for vaccines they can’t access. The Group of Seven nations on Thursday committed to providing at least 1 billion COVID-19 shots with the world, with half coming from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K. Here at home, though, ample doses are idling in freezers. These vaccines are clearly a wonder of scientific achievement, but to many across the mainland and even here, they are a big yawn. It’s a disturbing disconnect, plain and simple. Previous Story Off the News: Mama monk seal leaves pup on beach