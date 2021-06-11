comscore Off the News: Ignoring the lifesaving vaccines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Ignoring the lifesaving vaccines

  • Today
  • Updated 7:24 p.m.

The world at large seems to get it: Poor nations are desperate for vaccines they can’t access. The Group of Seven nations on Thursday committed to providing at least 1 billion COVID-19 shots with the world, with half coming from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K. Read more

